Jury convicts man of killing woman outside Lewiston laundromat

A jury Wednesday morning found a man guilty of murdering a woman outside a Lewiston laundromat in July 2018 in front of her 11-year-old twins.

Closing arguments in the murder trial of 77 year old Albert Flick were held Wednesday morning, with the jury reaching its verdict quickly.

Prosecutors said Flick stabbed 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie 11 times.

People who knew Dobbie testified during the trial that Flick had become infatuated with her -- but that she had no interest in him.

Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis said there was video of Flick buying the knives used to kill Dobbie and surveillance video from the laundromat of the killing

Flick previously served time for fatally slashing his wife in front of their daughter in 1979 and has been in trouble with the law since his 2000 release.

A judge said at Flick's 2010 sentencing for assaulting a woman that he would no longer be a threat because of his age.