Car and dump truck collide in Madison, two people killed

Police say a couple from Madison was killed today when their car and a dump truck collided in Madison.

According to authorities, around 9:30 Thursday morning, 85-year-old Joyce Gipson and her husband, 80-year-old Keith Blackwell, had just left their home on Preble Avenue.

They say Gipson was behind the wheel when she turned left onto Ward Hill Road into the path of the dump truck.

We're told the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.