Certain fireworks recalled due to safety concerns

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office has announced several fireworks recalls which appear on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall list.

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

The list includes:

- Grandma’s Fireworks recalls fireworks due to violation of federal standards; explosion and burn hazards. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Grandma’s Fireworks for a full refund.

- GS Fireworks recalls fireworks due to violation of federal standards; explosion and burn hazards; sold exclusively at GS Fireworks. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to GS Fireworks for a full refund.

- Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks recalls fireworks due to violation of federal standards; explosion and burn hazards; sold exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks for a full refund.

- Keystone recalls G-Force Fireworks due to violation of federal standard; explosion and burn hazards. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The recall indicates Keystone's G-Force Fireworks are are banned hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).