Day 3 of John Williams trial focuses on manhunt, arrest, evidence

Maine game warden Kristopher MacCabe testified Wednesday morning about the manhunt that followed Cole's killing.

He said wood smoke and loud banging noises led them to the cabin where Williams was arrested. MacCabe said the defendant was already walking outside when officers apprehended him.

MacCabe said he doesn't remember how Williams was taken down. He searched the cabin to find a wood fire, a rifle and ammo. He old the defense he didn't see any officers hit Williams and did not describe significant resistance from Williams.

Maine State Police Lt. Glenn Lang then testified and explained why he hit Williams two or three times during his arrest.

Lang said they were trying to secure Williams' arm and needed him to comply. The jury was shown the now infamous arrest photo where Lang held up Williams' head.

The judge had previously said law enforcement did not need to take the photo to identify Williams.

Lang testified that he did not slam Williams' head back to the ground or threaten him.

Lang and MacCabe were part of a seven-person team that found Williams in the woods.

