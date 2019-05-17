Women in Danforth spend days sewing for orphans all over the world

A group of women in Danforth spends many of their days' sewing for children in need.

The Dorcas Sewing Sisters is a group of fourteen women who make dresses, boots, mittens, hats, and much more for orphans all over the world.

"It isn't always dresses. It's whatever you find that people need."

One member says she has made 200 dresses this winter and has been making them for fifty years on a sewing machine that is almost 100 years old.

"She'll run, you don't have to worry about her heating up. The only thing I had to do was tie a shoestring around the pullies."

The past three years, they have been sending items to different orphanages all over the world.

They will be sending out their next shipment soon to an orphanage in Eastern Europe.

"These are going to Moldova. It is a little country on top of Romania. It has been the poorest country in that section of the world. It also has the least amount of tourists. It is just poverty all over, and the children are the ones that get the brunt of the situation."

Ja-net Cronkite came up with the idea and says she knew just the ladies to ask.

"I was reading a Reader's Digest book, and I just wept because it said the need was desperate, to please sew for Haiti and different places, so I contacted different girls, and they were all for it."

She has made hundreds of different items including gloves that will help keep the children warm.

"We don't realize how cold and things it is over there, but this way they can keep warm, and they can still eat, play, whatever."

The Dorcas Sisters say they are in need of donations, and they can be sent to the Danforth Baptist Church.

"When I get it all done and it goes on the hanger, it fills my heart, and what we are doing is we are giving our love and our support to all these kids."