Get paid to live on a luxury yacht: How does $1,300 a week sound?

If the notion of champagne, caviar and exotic ports of call sounds like just another weekend to you?

The folks at Hush Hush may have your dream job.

The luxury shopping marketplace and concierge service is hiring a yacht reviewer. You'll spend a week living on a yacht and create a detailed report of everything you experience.

Simple enough, right?

"There are obvious perks to the job; you'll live, sleep, eat and shower on a yacht for a week, but during that week, we'll need you to test everything on the yacht," Hush Hush says. "This means every plug socket, door, bed, shower, tap - everything to make sure that the yacht is up to our standards."

The pay's pretty good too, about $1,300 a week to live on a yacht and write your review.

There's the potential to review up to 50 yachts a year so you could earn up to $65,000 annually.

"Obviously, we're a very high-end site and expect our products to be of the highest quality, which is why we're looking to hire someone whose job is solely assessing the quality of yachts and ensuring they meet our high standards," said Hush Hush founder Aaron Harpin.

"We need someone who is reliable, hard-working and has an eye for detail, we're expecting them to find things that no-one else would notice. I'm hoping to find someone who is perfect for the job as soon as possible!"

Here are the other qualifications for yacht reviewer:

-- 21 years old

-- Passport

-- Available on short notice

-- Flair for writing

To apply, click here

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.