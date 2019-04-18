For safety reasons and high water, last minute changes have been made to finish line of Kenduskeag Canoe Race

The 52nd annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race will take place Saturday.

Due to high tide and the inability for boats to safely go under either of the last two bridges near the finish line in downtown Bangor, organizers have been forced to make a few last minute changes.

The new finish line will now be immediately after "Shopping Cart".

After the mandatory portage at Maxfield Dam, participants can put crafts back in and run "Shopping Cart."

There will be a large finish line sign on Stream Right.

Participants must take out immediately after finish line on stream right.

The parking lot will be closed so that racers can leave their boats.

The warming tent, chili and chowder, result board and awards will still be held at the usual spot at Gomez Park.

There will be a bus for ALL racers running from finish line area to Gomez Park starting at 11am.

Buses will also be running from Gomez Park back to Kenduskeag for racers through the day.

TV5 will broadcast the race from 10am-noon.