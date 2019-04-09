Teen pleads guilty to conspiring to kill friend's mother

A 13-year-old boy pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the death of his friend's mother.

The teen, who is not being identified because of his age, was accused of conspiring to kill his friend's mother, 47 year old Kimberly Mironovas, in April of last year.

According to court documents, Kimberly Mironovas was strangled by her son Lukas Mironovas and another friend William Smith in her Litchfield home.

Lukas Mironovas is also accused of then stabbing his mother in the neck.

Lukas Mironovas and Smith, who were 15 at the time, are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The 13-year-old friend received the maximum sentence and will remain in juvenile custody until the age of 21.