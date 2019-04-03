Maine State Police Colonel: "We have lost one of our very best."

A Maine State Police Trooper was killed while assisting a motorist on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning.

Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell has been identified as the trooper whose death happened just 5 days before his 32nd birthday.

The tragic incident happened just after 7:30, south of the Coldbrook Road overpass in Hampden.

According to Maine State Police Colonel John Cote, the 31 year old trooper from Millinocket was traveling to a training when he found a car that needed assistance. He called for another trooper to help with lighting the scene.

As Campbell waited, a loaded 6 axle log truck came upon the scene. Two of the trucks wheels separated from the loaded truck, one wheel rolled to the median...the other rolled and struck Campbell in the breakdown lane. That tire then struck the car the trooper was assisting.

Campbell was gravely injured and was taken to a Bangor hospital where he died.

Campbell graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 2012. He was promoted to Detective in August of 2017. He was originally assigned to serve as a trooper in northern Penobscot County. At the time of his death, Campbell was a member of the state's Polygraph Unit.

An emotional Cote told media that Campbell is survived by his wife Hilary and a 6 month old son named Everett. Cote says the State Police will now focus their efforts on assisting the Campbell family.

Colonel Cote said, "Together we will get through this, but today is a tough day."

Cote said, "Ben Campbell was one of our very best and well liked." The State Police will provide full honors for Campbell's funeral services. Cote remembered Campbell as a man who focused on the positive, with a smile that everyone will remember. Cote said that Campbell was a man who took great pride in his wife and son, and glowed when he spoke of them.

Colonel Cote said, when speaking of Campbell's willingness to help others, "He didn't known any other way to do it."

52 year Scott Willette from Patten was the owner-operator of the log truck. Willette's vehicle has been inspected by police today.