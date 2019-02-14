Former boat captain sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2014 deaths of crew members

A lobster boat captain from Cushing charged in the deaths of two crew members was sentenced today to four years in prison.

30-year-old Christopher Hutchinson pled guilty of seaman's manslaughter.

He was skipper of a boat that flipped in big waves in 2014.

26-year-old Tomas Hammond and 15-year-old Tyler Sawyer were killed.

Court records say Hutchinson used alcohol and pot before taking the boat out in a predicted storm.

They also say Hutchinson took oxycodone right before the boat capsized.

Neither of the two who died were wearing flotation devices or survival suits.

Their bodies were never found.