5-year-old Addison boy helps local volunteer fire department

A 5-year-old boy in Addison has taken it upon himself to help out his local volunteer fire department.

After discovering they were missing a certain piece of life-saving equipment, the little guy knew he had to help.

Eleni Wakeman, Asst. Fire Chief for Addison Fire Department says, "There was a call for a woman who had fallen through the ice."

Brady Emerson says, "A old woman fell through the ice trying to get her dog."

The woman and her dog are both doing okay since the incident last week, but it sparked something in little Brady.

Jim Emerson, Brady's father and a firefighter says, "The second I told him about this call, his first response was, 'Dad, do you have a life ring?' I was like, 'No.' He said, 'Well, you probably should so you could throw it to them next time.'"

$59 dollars later, the Addison Volunteer Fire Department is equipped with a brand new life ring.

Brady paid for it with his own money.

He says, "I sold my toys that I don't play with anymore."

Brady says he felt like he just had to get the bright orange life ring.

He says, "If they had a rescue like that again, I wanted them to have one because they save a lot of lives."

Jim Emerson says, "Over all the years, none of us on the department had ever thought, that's something we should have for equipment, and we get showed up by a little 5-year-old."

Brady's no stranger to the department. His father Jim has been a firefighter for 32 years.

Jim Emerson says, "Very proud. It's just phenomenal."

Wakeman says, "It's actually sparked a lot of generosity. It started with Brady who on his own found an idea that he thought might be able to help us and then that generosity was met by other businesses and other people in the community who just really wanted to pitch in and celebrate what the fire department does."

Brady is no stranger to helping others.

For his birthday on March 30th he is collecting dog food and cat food to deliver to the local animal shelter where he got his cat.

For more about Brady, his interesting hobbies and his giving back visit his Facebook page Brady's Place.