5 firefighters injured in Berwick apartment building fire

Five firefighters were injured Friday battling an apartment building fire in Berwick.

The fire was reported on 10 Bell Street at about 11 a.m. The building has six apartments.

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, confirmed five firefighters were being treated in the emergency room.

The York County Emergency Management Agency said two firefighters were trapped but were rescued.

There was no information on the firefighters' condition as of early Friday afternoon.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office sent a team to the scene to investigate the fire.

A resident told WMTW News 8's Jim Keithley that the fire started on a third story porch. She said she tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher.

