$5 Million coming to Maine from CARES Act to be used to increase testing

Maine will receive over $5 million from the U.S. CDC.

Some of that money will be used to increase testing capacity.

On Tuesday, the White House listed Maine as one of the four states with the lowest testing capacity.

This federal funding is provided through the CARES Act.

According to congressional leaders, the money will go toward epidemiology and lab capacity for COVID-19 diagnosis and testing.

In his daily briefing, head of the Maine CDC, Doctor Nirav Shah, said testing is still an issue in the state.

He says, "There remains a challenge with getting some of the chemical reagents that we need in order to offer testing more widely. We would like to be able to do so, but we know that that availability has been a challenge. In fact, just a few hours ago, my team and I were on a call with others with the federal government to discuss how we can go about asking for more supplies and to probe the federal government on their plans for getting us those supplies."

Testing will factor into Governor Janet Mills' decision on when to begin a phased-in reopening of the state.