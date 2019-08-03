4th annual cure conference held in Orrington

Drug addiction affects people in all walks of life and is claiming lives all across the country.

According to Calvary Residential Discipleship, last year Maine averaged just one overdose death per day.

The folks at Calvary Chapel Bangor are trying to reduce the number of overdoses.

They held their fourth annual Cure Conference Saturday, which focuses on addiction.

Guest speakers gave their testimonies on being rescued from addiction.

The goal of the conference is to give people a sense of hope.

"We hope that those who have no hope, will leave with hope. That hearing and seeing the evidence of people who have been in the wreckage and tore bondage of addiction that are now free, that it can happen and it does happen. That is the purpose of our conference,” explained Senior Pastor, Ken Graves.

Since 2001, Calvary Residential Discipleship has been successful in helping men and women be free from a life controlled by addictive behaviors.

For more information about the program visit: https://www.ccbangor.org/

