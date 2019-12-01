4th annual Holiday Photo Both donates to BARN

It was a great opportunity to get some Holiday photos in while supporting a local cause.

Coespace hosted it’s 4th annual Holiday Photo Booth, offering free holiday photos for families and collecting donations for the Bangor Area Recovery Network.

Folks were able to choose a backdrop and from a table of props if they wanted to get silly.

The event was a great way to get photos done by local photographers and learn more about BARN.

“We invite families into here to do this, and it’s really great every year to see all the families and couples,” says Gibran Graham, a coordinator. “Some people come and take holiday photos with their dogs. It’s just really great to see them all excited and also to then give back to a local organization is such a good feeling this time of year.”

To help donate or volunteer for BARN, visit their website at bangorrecovery.org

