4th annual Criterium Bike Race happens in Lewiston

Riders from the New England area got a chance to race on the streets in Lewiston-Auburn today for the 4th annual Criterium Bike Race.

A criterium is like a short track stock car race.

Racers did laps of a half-mile loop for about one hour per race.

The race benefitted Maine Adaptive Sports -- that provides programs for adults and children with disabilities.

It's their goal to make any competition or race available for anyone.

Maine Adaptive Sports has over 400 volunteers to assist children and adults in sport participation.

