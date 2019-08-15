4th annual ACC Cares Golf Tournament in Augusta raises thousands for cancer center

It was a beautiful day on the golf course at the Augusta Country Club on Thursday, and folks were playing for a wonderful reason.

They held the 4th annual ACC cares Golf Tournament.

There were 27 foursomes on the course, including the stars of DIY's hit series Maine Cabin Masters, as well as 13-time Maine amateur golf champion Mark Plummer.

All proceeds go to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.

They've raised more than $28,000 in their first three years.

"I think everybody has their own personal reason for being a part of this," said Susan Hanna, who serves on the Organizing Committee for ACC Cares. "I personally was a caregiver for my mom. Everybody knows somebody that's had cancer or is going through the journey. And we know where the funds are going, and they're staying locally right here in our community."

Money raised at this year's tournament will buy new wheelchairs for the cancer care center.