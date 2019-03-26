4th Annual Make 12 Hours Count Radio thon is set to help raise money for thousands of veterans across the state

Monday night we told you about Easterseals' Veterans Count fundraising effort that will take place Wednesday.

The fourth annual Make 12 Hours Count Radio thon will raise money to help thousands of veterans throughout the state.

We sat down Tuesday with a veteran who tells us her experience and how Easterseals helped her put her life back together.

Veteran Linda Gilley says, "Because I'm from Maine, I knew how to drive on snow. So, when I was in Germany, I was really quite useful as an ambulance driver."

Gilley joined the military as a medic during the Vietnam War, a time when women were just starting to be allowed to serve.

She says, "When they changed over from the Women's Army Corps to allowing women in the regular Army, we flooded in for the technical jobs. They weren't really ready for us. They were worried, I think, the old timers, you know, people who had been in the service forever, that we would make their Army soft."

But that wasn't the case. Women were a valuable asset to the service and though it took years, in 2013 women achieved full status in the military.

Just like many veterans, Gilley has had her own set of problems in civilian life.

She says, "It was something so unexpected when you're already at a disadvantage and to have your job fall out from underneath you...it was horrible."

Easterseals helped Gilley fix her resume, find a new job, and find new housing.

Gilley says, "It could have been worse, but they helped me before it got worse."

Mike Gray of Easterseals says, "Our mantra is that we do a hands up not a hands out. So, it's a needs based program and a goals based program."

The organization served over a thousand veterans last year and provided over $34,000 in financial assistance.

The fourth annual Make 12 Hours Count Radiothon will take place Wednesday from 6am to 6pm on WGAN Newsradio in Portland and supported by WABI.

Folks will be asked to call and pledge their support because the program relies on donations.

100-percent of the funds raised will stay in Maine to help the military families.

You can donate online at vetscount.org/maine, or call 1-844-650-8387.