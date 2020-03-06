4th Annual Game for Conner Fundraiser preview

Conner McCarthy can no longer play basketball with his friends, but now his former teammates are playing for him.

The fourth-annual Game for Conner fundraiser is happening on Saturday, March 7th at Waterville High School at 5:00 p.m. The game is a way for friends and family to celebrate Conner's life. The Waterville High School graduate was just 28 years old when he died in 2016 from diabetic complications.

Donations will be accepted at the door and t-shirts will be on sale for $10. Funds raised will benefit the American Diabetes Assocation and the Alfond Youth & Community Center youth sports scholarships fund.

Here's the event's GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/conner-mccarthy-memorial-game