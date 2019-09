A very cheesy event will take place in Pittsfield on Sunday.

More than 20 Maine artisan cheese makers will be at the 4th Annual Cheese Festival.

The Maine Cheese Guild is hosting.

It runs from 11 to 5 in Manson Park.

You can get tickets ahead of time at mainecheeseguild.org, or you can buy them at the door.

Kids under 13 get in free.