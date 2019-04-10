More than 1,000 people gather for University of Maine Student Symposium

More than 1,000 people packed the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for the University of Maine Student Symposium.

It was a chance for undergrad students as well as grads to show off their research and creative work projects.

Topics ranged from healthcare to science including how to prevent frost heaves, and how to use blueberries to treat different illnesses.

Elisabeth Kilroy, Vice President of Graduate Student Government, said, "The University of Maine is the flagship university of the state. We are the drivers of research and development here in the state of Maine. Our real focus, if you go around all the presentations, you'll learn that there's a great impact to the state at the local level, state level, as well as the national."

The University of Maine has been doing this for four years. If you missed out, you can head to https://umaine.edu/umss/.