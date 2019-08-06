Organizers preparing blueberries for 48th annual "All Things Blueberry" festival this weekend

If you like blueberries, get to Winslow this weekend.

Saturday is the 48th annual "All Things Blueberry" festival.

The festival will be held at Winslow Congregational Church from 7:00a.m. Saturday to 1:00 that afternoon.

Organizers are preparing for it all this week.

It features live music, a silent auction, games for the kids, and of course, all things blueberry.

"There will be blueberry muffins," said David Deas, Co-Chairman of the blueberry festival. "There will be blueberry pancakes. We'll have blueberry pies. We may have some blueberry coffee. Anything blueberry that we can come up with."