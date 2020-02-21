48 YEARS: Sharon Kennedy sentenced for murder of oldest daughter

Marissa Kennedy's mother will spend 48 years behind bars for the role she played in the little girl's death.

Sharon Kennedy was sentenced in a Belfast courtroom Friday.

Leane Zainea Asst. District Attorney General said, "I think I'm dying. Those were the last words spoken by 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy before her heart gave out and she died."

Family and friends packed the courtroom Friday for the sentencing of Sharon Kennedy.

In December, Kennedy, whose last name was Carrillo before her marriage was annulled, was found guilty of murdering Marissa Kennedy.

Zainea added, "The basic sentence should be set at life in prison."

Laura Shaw Kennedy's Defense Attorney said, "The basic sentence should be set somewhere between 25 and 32 years."

The girl died on in February of 2018.

Zainea says, "Ultimately, Marissa died as a result of battered child syndrome, but that term does not convey the level of brutality and pain inflicted in this case."

Kennedy's lawyer thinks 48 years is too long.

Shaw said, "I'm disappointed with the sentence. We feel that Sharon Carrillo has significant mitigating factors that out-way the aggravating factors in this case and that her sentence should have been much much lower."

Many members of Kennedy's family provided statements including her father, Marissa's grandfather.

Joe Kennedy said, "It felt that a knife had been thrust into my heart. I would not wish this pain on anyone. Even though she had intellectual challenges, she made sure her little girl was always placed first in life."

Sharon Kennedy did not address the court.

Shaw said, "I think that my client feels a lot of grief and is still processing that grief."

Kennedy's former husband, Julio Carrillo, is serving a 55-year sentence for his role in the girl's death.

Sharon Kennedy's lawyer says they plan to appeal the guilty verdict and the sentence.