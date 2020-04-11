616 total cases of COVID-19 on record in Maine, 256 people have recovered, 19 have died

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday as cases rose above 600.

There are a total of 616 cases of coronavirus here in the state, an increase from 30 Friday.

There are now 19 deaths reported in the state. The two new deaths are in Cumberland and York Counties.

The first death in Sagadahoc County was reported Friday.

256 people have recovered while 114 have been hospitalized at some point.

The CDC says this is likely an under representation of the true number of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

As for county-by-county numbers, Piscataquis Country remains the only one without a confirmed case of the virus.

Most coronavirus cases remain in Cumberland and York counties.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 27

Aroostook: 2

Cumberland: 284

Franklin: 7

Hancock: 4

Kennebec: 31

Knox: 10

Lincoln: 9

Oxford: 13

Penobscot: 34

Sagadahoc: 15

Somerset: 6

Waldo: 27

Washington: 1

York: 143

Unknown: 3

