470 total cases of COVID-19 on record in Maine, 156 people have recovered, 10 have died

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday there are a total of 470 cases of coronavirus here in the state.

That's an increase of 14 cases since Saturday, although it is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

10 people have died as a result of the virus.

One new death was reported on Saturday. It was a man in his 70s from York County.

There are cases in 15 of Maine's 16 counties.

Most coronavirus cases remain in Cumberland and York counties.

The first cases have been reported in Aroostook and Washington Counties.

On Friday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said a team of Maine CDC workers delivered more than 109,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to health care workers statewide.

He said the equipment was enough to full 7 vans. The PPE included 8,400 N95 masks, 40,000 surgical masks, 2,000 disposable suits, 33,000 gloves, 16,000 face shields and 10,000 surgical gowns.

Shah said during his Friday update that traffic volumes due to social distancing have dropped 50 percent in Maine and additional 17% since Gov. Janet Mills announced her stay at home order on Tuesday.

A ban on most lodging operations in the state goes into effect at noon Sunday.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 20

Aroostook: 1

Cumberland: 238

Franklin: 4

Hancock: 2

Kennebec: 22

Knox: 9

Lincoln: 8

Oxford: 11

Penobscot: 22

Sagadahoc: 13

Somerset: 3

Waldo: 3

Washington: 1

York: 101

