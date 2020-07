The Maine CDC is reporting 45 new cases of coronavirus in our state Friday.

No new deaths.

There are now 3,373 total cases in the state.

537 are active.

2,731 people have recovered.

24 of the new cases come from Cumberland County, where 19 more people recovered.

12 new cases and six more recoveries in York County.

There are four new cases in Penobscot County bringing the total to 112.

Because of the holiday, the Maine CDC will not be holding a briefing Friday afternoon.