44,000 Mainers could lose food assistance under a new proposal.

Maine DHHS says a rule change proposed by the White House would result in that.

The department estimates nearly half would be children, seniors and people with disabilities.

Governor Mills joined governors from 16 other states in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary in opposition to the plan.

Families with incomes near the eligibility line would lose benefits if they experience even a small increase in wages.

And, it would impact older people on fixed incomes who accumulate modest savings.

We've reached out to Maine's delegation about this.

We've heard back from spokespeople from Senator Susan Collins and Angus King's office who say they are both opposed to the proposal.