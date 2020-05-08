44 new cases of coronavirus reported in the state along with one additional death

The Maine CDC is reporting an increase of 44 cases of COVID-19.

This brings the state's total to 1,374.

Of those, 1,264 are confirmed and 110 are probable.

The CDC is also reporting one additional death overnight in Hancock County.

This makes for a total of 63 people in the state who have died after having coronavirus.

836 people have recovered.

County-by-county numbers reveal the largest increase of 27 cases was in Cumberland County.

That brings the total there to 658.

Six new cases are being reported in York county making the total 243.

There's been an increase of one case in Kennebec, Knox and Lincoln County.

You can watch Friday's CDC briefing at 2 pm right here on WABI or on our website.

Governor Janet Mills, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman will be joining the briefing.