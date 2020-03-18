42 cases, 1 person has recovered, while 1,670 Mainers have tested negative for the virus

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said there are 30 confirmed cases and 12 presumptive positive cases, bringing the total to 42 cases.

During the update, Shah said one person diagnosed with the new coronavirus has fully recovered. That patient is from Androscoggin County.

He said four people are hospitalized and 1,670 people have tested negative for the virus.

Shah said three people from out of state who tested positive in Maine have had their cases transferred to their home state and are no longer part of the number of cases in Maine.

Shah said there are three cases in Androscoggin County, 24 cases in Cumberland County, one case in Kennebec County, 3 cases in Lincoln County, 1 case in Oxford County, one case in Penobscot County and two cases in York County. There are seven cases under investigation.

Mills and Shah stressed again that people should practice social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus.