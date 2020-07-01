41 new coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths, CDC reports

The Maine CDC is reporting an increase of 41 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

This brings the total in the state to 3,294.

No new deaths are being reported.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 105.

There are 518 active cases.

A total of 2,671 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 25 over the past 24 hours.

County-by-county numbers show an increase of 18 cases in Cumberland County.

The total there is now 1,733.

York County cases increase by 14 making for a total of 529.

There are now 108 cases in Penobscot County.

An increase of two.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Aroostook and Hancock all had an increase of one case.

Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch that on TV 5 or on our website.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 105.

Total cases: 3,294.

Confirmed cases: 2,922.

Probable cases: 372.

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.91%.

Patients recovered: 2,671.

Active cases: 518.

Currently hospitalized: 29.

Patients in ICU: 9.

Patients on ventilators: 4.