40th Annual Children's day offers a day full of fun

It was a day for the kids at the 40th annual Hampden Children’s Day.

Over 1,500 children and adults showed up to the event, which had over 30 vendors.

The day started with a parade.

There was a mix of pony rides, RC car stunts, slime making and much more for the kids to do.

“My favorite part of today is the community,” says Janet Hughes, an organizer. “Watching all the kids have fun, community getting together, and different towns coming from away to bring a little cohesiveness onto our region. It’s a lot of fun, you see a lot of people here.”

The event was a great way for kids to wind down for the summer…

If they didn’t eat too much cotton candy.

