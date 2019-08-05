40th Annual Children's Day to take place in Hampden

Saturday's a good day to bring your kids to Hampden.

The town is celebrating its 40th annual Children's Day.

The events kick off at 11 with a parade which starts at Reeds Brook Middle School.

The bulk of the activities are from noon to 4 at the Weatherbee school including field games, touch-a-truck, bounce houses, and science experiments.

In the evening, there will be a performance by the local band Souled Out and fireworks.

Janet Hughes is one of the organizers for the event. "They're a lot of fun. Bring your dancing shoes. Be ready for the fireworks. This year our fireworks are expanded. The fireworks already were a really wonderful show. Fabulous show and its been expanded to celebrate the town's 225th anniversary."

Hughes says there is fun to be had for the whole family regardless of age.

For a complete list of events, you can visit Hampden Children's Day dot org.