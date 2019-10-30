40-year-old Winter Harbor facility gets major upgrade

Folks in Winter Harbor are celebrating the completion of critical work done to their wastewater treatment plant.

Trustees say major upgrades have been finished on the Winter Harbor Utilities District including infrastructure more than 40 years old.

They held an open house for people to see the changes.

High-efficiency motors were also installed at all four of the system's pump staions around town.

We're told funding came from several sources including residents and federal funding.

"It's about a five million dollar project and with a little under half of that coming from grant money from USDA Rural Development," said Timothy Hobbs, USDA Rural Development State Director.

"Last year, believe it or not, was the last payment on the original building. It lasted it's time, so we're starting all over again. And, thankfully, the town helps us pay the debt services," said Peter Drinkwater, Winter Harbor Utilities District Trustee Chair.

Trustees say over the next year they will get to see how the upgrades will lower operating costs and how well the new systems work to protect the ocean in Henry Cove and beyond.