4-year-old girl, parents severely burned when van bursts into flames in Utah

While trying to free their 4-year-old daughter, who was trapped inside a burning van, a Utah couple suffered serious burns.

While all five family members were inside the van, the engine backfired, creating a flash fire, according to the fire chief. (Source: Jared Foot/KSL/CNN)

A family with three children was getting ready to return home Saturday night after a day on the lake, according to Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Jess Campbell.

Their van, an older model Chevrolet, had been causing “some difficulty.” Police say the father was trying to fix its engine by removing the cover, putting it in the back of the van and pouring gasoline into the carburetor.

Campbell says the engine then backfired, creating a flash fire, and the fumes inside the passenger compartment turned into a fireball. All five family members were inside the van at the time.

Two of the children were able to get away with no serious injuries, but the youngest, a 4-year-old girl, was stuck in her seat belt. As her parents worked to free her, all three were badly burned.

Bystanders did what they could to help.

"Suddenly, we heard sirens and sort of all chaos,” said Amy Downing Loveless, who lives near the marina. “There was a lot of tears out here. A lot of people were affected.”

The mother and daughter were airlifted to the University of Utah burn center, while the father was driven there in an ambulance.

As of Sunday afternoon, the mother and daughter remained in critical condition. The father’s condition was described as less serious than those of his family members.

Loveless and other neighbors want to be sure the family has all the help they need. They are trying to raise money to help pay for their medical treatment through a GoFundMe campaign.

"We just know the astronomical costs that are coming and burden, as well as suffering, that this family is going through. So, we’re hoping that the neighbors pitch in,” Loveless said.

