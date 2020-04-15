4 more Mainers have died from COVID-19, total number of cases is 770, with 24 deaths

4 more people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

That brings the total number of deaths to 24 to date. 1 person died in Androscoggin County, 14 in Cumberland County, 3 in Kennebec County, 2 in Waldo County, and 4 in York County.

There are now 770 cases across the state.

That number jumped 36 from Tuesday.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 31

Aroostook: 2

Cumberland: 339

Franklin: 9

Hancock: 5

Kennebec: 93

Knox: 12

Lincoln: 12

Oxford: 13

Penobscot: 36

Sagadahoc: 15

Somerset: 13

Waldo: 30

Washington: 2

York: 156

305 people have recovered from the virus.

126 have been hospitalized at some point.