4 more Mainers have died from COVID-19, total number of cases is 770, with 24 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) 4 more people have died from the coronavirus in the state.
That brings the total number of deaths to 24 to date. 1 person died in Androscoggin County, 14 in Cumberland County, 3 in Kennebec County, 2 in Waldo County, and 4 in York County.
There are now 770 cases across the state.
That number jumped 36 from Tuesday.
Here is the county by county breakdown:
Androscoggin: 31
Aroostook: 2
Cumberland: 339
Franklin: 9
Hancock: 5
Kennebec: 93
Knox: 12
Lincoln: 12
Oxford: 13
Penobscot: 36
Sagadahoc: 15
Somerset: 13
Waldo: 30
Washington: 2
York: 156
305 people have recovered from the virus.
126 have been hospitalized at some point.