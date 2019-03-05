4 arrested on drug related charges in Waterville

Several arrests at a Waterville hotel over the weekend.

On Friday police went to conduct a bail check on 27-year-old Brooke Knight of Hartland, who was renting a room.

Police say they found fentaynyl and crack on Knight.

She's since been released on bail.

Police say 37-year-old Larry Munn, Jr. of St Albans and 21-year-old Gibril Darboe of New York were also in the room.

They say they found fentanyl on Munn and prescription drugs and a handgun on Darboe.

Munn is free on bail.

Darboe is in jail on 10-thousand dollars bail.

Police say the next night they caught 33-year-old Travis Robinson of Winslow in the parking lot of that hotel.

They say he was out on bail with an 8pm curfew.

Police say they searched him and found fentanyl and crack... And found more crack in his room.

He's being held without bail.