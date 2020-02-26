4 arrested in Washington County drug bust

Four people in Washington county are accused of selling drugs.

Agents have spent the past six months investigating what they say is an organized group dealing heroin throughout the county.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Ashley Doten and 27-year-old Ralph Francis, both of Indian Township, and 35-year-old Marcus Horry of West Virigina.

They say they found heroin and eight thousand dollars in cash at the residence they searched in Indian Township.

A fourth person, 29-year-old Raymond Neptune of Indian Township, was later arrested at a different location.

All four are at the Washington County Jail charged with trafficking.

Authorities say more arrests are expected.

