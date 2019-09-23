4 arrested after shooting at naked man running down road, Maine deputies say

Four men are facing charges after a bizarre incident in Casco early Monday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received reports of of shots being fired at a naked man running down Tenney Hill Road at about 1:30 a.m.

Deputies found the naked man, who said he was taken from his home in Naples at gunpoint, put into the trunk of a car, driven to Casco and told to strip naked, officials said.

Fearing for his life, the man began running through the woods, while being shot at deputies said. Officials said he was taken to a Lewiston hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, gave a description of the vehicle he was put into.

Officials said the vehicle was stopped in Windham, where four men inside were arrested.

Ajoung M. Malual, 22, of Westbrook, Mahdi B. Ali, 23, of Boston, Noh Y. Okubazghi, 20, of Boston, and Samson S. Samsom, 22, of Minneapolis, are all charged with drug trafficking.

Deputies said the men could face additional charges.