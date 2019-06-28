4-H science and engineering center opens in Orono

A ribbon cutting was held Friday for a new science and engineering facility in Orono.

The Lafayette and Rawcliffe 4-H center results from a partnership between the UMaine Cooperative Extension and the Maine 4-H Foundation.

The facility was the former home of the UMaine Extension pest management and insect lab, which has moved to a laboratory on Godfrey Drive.

The building will house a variety of youth development programs, letting students connect with UMaine researchers near and far.

Hannah Carter is the Dean of Cooperative Extension for the University of Maine.

"We're fully connected via technology in there if we need to ability to bring youth here in this area and connect them with other folks around the state and around the world."

For more information on how to join 4-H programs visit The University of Maine Extension website.

