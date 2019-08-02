4-H groups ride for ribbons at the Bangor State Fair

There's more than one way to go for a ride at the Bangor State Fair.

Members of Waldo County's 4-H club "Born to Ride" and Penobscot County's "Shoes and Shears" competed for ribbons on horseback.

5 girls from the Born to Ride group will be competing at the largest agricultural event on the east coast this September; the Eastern States Expo or “Big E.”

4-H clubs encourage kids to get outside and build important life skills.

Lily Parsons competed in the events with her horse Jazzy. "I've been in 4H for two years now and I just like spending time with my friends and having a big bond with my horse."

Emily Gould also competed. "It's a great experience and you can do so many things and just go so many places. 4H offers so many things."

4-H is holding a dog show in the agricultural area August 3rd at noon.

The Bangor State Fair runs until 10PM on August 3rd but the agricultural area closes at 4.