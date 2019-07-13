3rd annual Wicked Muddy Mainer

The third annual Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race took place today in Orrington.

More than sixteen hundred runners participated this year.

Races took place every twenty minutes beginning at 8 a.m. this morning.

Runners had to run, climb and swim through the course.

The young annual event has grown substantially each year.

"Between the first and second year, it doubles in size so that was a lot for us to handle. We thought we knew what to expect and all of a sudden we had double the people. So this year it has also grown, not quite double but almost," said Co-Founder Ashley Thornton.

The course took about an hour to complete for most runners.

The race ended with sliding down the mud slide and into the water.