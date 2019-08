If you're looking for something to do Saturday- get to Newport...

The 3rd Annual Riverwalk Festival starts with a parade at 10 a.m.

That's followed by all kinds of events at eleven.

It includes a watermelon eating contest, pony rides, and a magic show.

New this year, a corn hole tournament for adults- registration is required.

For more information, visit, www.facebook.com/events/2258027401113637/