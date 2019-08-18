3rd Annual Wheels for Hope car show raises money for hospitals

A very special car show was held at Northern Light Health Care this afternoon.

The 3rd annual "Wheels for Hope" was all about fundraising and giving people a chance to show off their cars, with some registering for a chance to win the "People's Choice" trophy.

Those not up for competition still had plenty to do, from a silent auction, a raffle, food and even mini RC cars for the kids, with all the money going towards a great cause.

"Just out of the blue, we were talking about all our family and friends that have had to have services at both the Cancer Care and Acadia and we wanted to know how we can give back, what would really make an impact, how we could make a difference, and so we decided to have a fundraiser," says Sheree Tillson, an organizer for Wheels for Hope.

The goal for this year was eight thousand dollars, with all proceeds being split between Northern Light Cancer Care and Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

