3D printing club brings kids together in Bangor

Incredible things are always happening at the Challenger Learning Center of Maine in Bangor.

Friday was no different.

We stopped by to see the Challenger's 3D Print Club in action.

Fourth through seventh graders learn the basic operations of a 3D printer over the course of five weeks.

But there's certainly nothing basic about this.

Instructors say the students learn the elements of design and engineering so they can come up with their own three dimensional prints.

They say anyone can learn how to use the printers.

Friday they were making medallions to be used in their upcoming 5K.

"It provides them with a little bit of social, they have to communicate and collaborate in all things that we find important but for them it's fun. They get to build cool stuff," said Jim Tyson, instructor.

"I really like it because it helps all the kids work together. I love how they help you go step by step if you don't know everything. It's amazing the technology we have nowadays," said Morgan Higgins, a fourth grade student.

Morgan said while it's cool to be the only girl in the club, she would love to see other girls join, too.

We're told they plan to have more 3D printing opportunities in the future and to give them a call at the learning center if you're interested.