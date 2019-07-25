3D Metal Printer comes to UMaine

They're printing metal in 3D at the University of Maine.

The new Center for Additive Manufacturing of Metals- or CAMM- focuses on using 3D printing to fuse small metal particles together through to form solid metal objects.

The center is based at the Advanced Manufacturing Center at UMaine.

The Universality hopes to help Maine stay up to speed with the rest of the Northeast in additive metal manufacturing.

"We really want to help businesses understand the technology, learn about it, do workforce development, train students so then they go to work for Maine companies, and really help increase the capacity to be able to do this type of work here in the state of Maine," said John Belding, director of the manufacturing center.

CAMM recently won "Innovator Of The Year" at the Manufacturers Of Maine's annual summit.

