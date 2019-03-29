39th Annual Sportsman Show kicks off in Augusta

The 39th Annual State of Maine Sportsman Show arrived in Augusta Friday.

There are over 100 exhibitors at the event this year.

New this year is the gun auction on Sunday at noon.

There are plenty of booths and exhibits to visit as well as raffles and giveaways all weekend.

All ages are invited to attend.

The show is open until 8 Friday night, from 9 to 7 Saturday and 9 to 4 on Sunday.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors. Kids 12 and under get in free.

For more information visit mainesportsman.com.