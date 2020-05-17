39 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced 39 new cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths remains at 70.

The 39 new cases bring the total number of cases in Maine to 1,687. 176 of those cases were classified as probable.

The Maine CDC said 1,028 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 16 from Saturday.

216 people have been hospitalized at some point.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

