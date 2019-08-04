38th annual Maine Antiques Festival returns for the weekend

This weekend in Union there was no shortage of collector items and vintage pieces.

The 38th annual Maine Antiques Festival gathered together over 150 vendors from 26 states.

Indoor and outdoor exhibits displayed repurposed items, vintage clothes, toys and much more.

Best of all everything was for sale for collectors to find all in one place.

“For a small admission fee you can come and see them all here in a day or two,” says Paul Davis, Manager of the Maine Antiques Festival.” If you had to drive to these people it would take you years to see them all, driving to their individual locations. It’s a convenient to do and a fun thing to do.”

The festival ended at 4 pm but will return next August.

