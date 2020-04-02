376 total cases of COVID-19 on record in Maine, 94 people have recovered, 7 have died

The latest data from the Maine CDC indicates that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maine now totals 376.

Thursday morning, it was reported that 94 of those people have recovered from the illness while 68 remain in hospitals.

Seven people have died.

The numbers across 13 of Maine's counties continues to rise.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 12

Cumberland: 204

Franklin: 3

Hancock: 2

Kennebec: 19

Knox: 7

Lincoln: 8

Oxford: 9

Penobscot: 16

Sagadahoc: 10

Somerset: 2

Waldo: 2

York: 74

The counties of residence of 8 patients have yet to be identified.

