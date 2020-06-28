37 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths reported

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported.

The death toll in Maine remains at 104.

The 37 new cases brings the total number of cases in Maine to 3,191.

A total of 2,577 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 11 since Saturday.

Current data from Maine CDC:

Deaths: 104

Total cases: 3,191

Confirmed cases: 2,838

Probable cases: 353

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.96%

Patients recovered: 2,577

Active cases: 510

Currently hospitalized: 24

Patients in ICU: 7

Patients on ventilators: 5